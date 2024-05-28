Everton 'looking' at Leeds United academy product and Sheffield Wednesday weigh up free agent - transfer latest
Both clubs feature in our latest transfer round-up, bringing you the latest news regarding transfer business in the Premier League and EFL.
Everton ‘looking’ at Leeds United academy graduate
Everton are reportedly looking at bringing Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips on board. The 28-year-old does not appear to have a future at Manchester City and has had a disastrous loan spell at West Ham United.
According to Sky Sports, he could be available for a temporary move this summer and the Toffees could potentially pounce. He was present at Wembley at the weekend as boyhood club Leeds were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off final.
Sheffield Wednesday weigh up free agent
Ovie Ejaria is reportedly of potential interest to Sheffield Wednesday. The playmaker has been a free agent since December when he left Reading, but is said to have trained with the Owls towards the end of the 2023/24 season.
A product of Arsenal and Liverpool’s academies, he is a former England youth international and has represented the likes of Rangers and Sunderland.
Bradford City allow defender to depart
Bradford City have sanctioned the permanent departure of defender Timi Odusina. The 24-year-old barely featured for the Bantams in his two years at the club and has now joined Woking after a successful loan spell at Kingfield Stadium.
Woking’s manager Michael Doyle said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Timi back. At the end of the season, he was a massive part in us staying in the division. I’m pleased we were able to secure a permanent transfer and to have him as one of our own. Timi has great character, athleticism and is just great guy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.