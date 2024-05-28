Former Liverpool, Arsenal and Sunderland playmaker 'of potential interest' to Sheffield Wednesday
The 26-year-old was once considered among Liverpool’s top prospects, having made the switch from Arsenal’s academy in 2014. However, he struggled for minutes at Anfield and was loaned out to Sunderland, Rangers and Reading.
He then joined Reading permanently in 2020, staying with the Royals until December 2023. Now a free agent, Ejaria could potentially be an option for the Owls as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.
According to The Star, Ejaria trained with the Owls towards the back end of the season with a view to potentially earning a contract. The report claims he is a possible option for Wednesday, although it will remain to be seen whether the interest is revisited.
Owls boss Danny Rohl has spoken of his eagerness to get players on board before the beginning of pre-season. He has now committed to the club himself, signing a new deal after steering Wednesday to Championship safety.
Although Wednesday narrowly avoided the drop, there is optimism regarding how they will fare in their first full season under Rohl. In order to push on and avoid another relegation battle, the Owls will need to be shrewd in the transfer market.
As well as Ejaria, the club have also been linked with Arsenal forward Mika Biereth. The 21-year-old was linked with Wednesday in January but instead joined Sturm Graz on loan.
