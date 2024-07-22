Everton have reportedly enquired about signing former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Over two years have passed since Phillips was prised from his boyhood club in a deal reported to be worth £45m. He had been a crucial figure for Leeds, both in the Championship and in the Premier League.

However, his meteoric rise was slowed up on his arrival in Manchester. Opportunities proved limited in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad and he was loaned out to West Ham United earlier this year.

It was hoped the temporary switch would breathe life into his career but continued struggles with form denied Phillips the chance to resurrect his reputation. The 28-year-old is now back at Manchester City and working in Guardiola’s pre-season pack.

Manchester City are said to be open to letting Kalvin Phillips move on. Image: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have enquired about the possibility of taking the England international to Goodison Park. He has also been linked with Fulham in recent weeks.

The Toffees are thought to favour a loan with an option to buy, although Manchester City are reportedly hesitant about another loan if there is now obligation to buy.