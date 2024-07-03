Everton, West Ham and Fulham hold 'talks' with £30m former Leeds United transfer target

Everton, West Ham United and Fulham are reportedly among the clubs to have held talks with Celtic’s former Leeds United target Matt O’Riley.

Leeds were heavily linked with the midfielder last summer and reports indicated they had lodged a £10m bid for his services. However, when the deadline passed, he was still on Celtic’s books.

Reports of interest from Elland Road resurfaced earlier this year, although failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League may have dented any hopes of landing the 23-year-old.

He appears to be in-demand, with an array of clubs being credited with interest in securing his signature. According to HITC, Everton, West Ham and Fulham and Brentford have held talks with the Denmark international.

Celtic and Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley was reportedly targeted by Leeds United last year. Image: NIKOLAI LINARES/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty ImagesCeltic and Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley was reportedly targeted by Leeds United last year. Image: NIKOLAI LINARES/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Southampton are also said to be keen, although are reportedly not matching Celtic’s £30m valuation. The Saints, led by O’Riley’s former MIlton Keynes Dons boss Russell Martin, are believed to be willing to fork out £20m.

O’Riley’s stock has risen considerably over the last 12 months and he has become an indispensable midfield presence for Celtic. Although born in England. he represents Denmark internationally and moved into the country’s senior set-up last season.

Since joining Celtic in January 2022, he has amassed 121 appearances for the Scottish giants and scored 27 goals. During that time, he has registered 34 assists and won three Scottish Premiership titles.

