Everton, West Ham United and Fulham are reportedly among the clubs to have held talks with Celtic’s former Leeds United target Matt O’Riley.

Leeds were heavily linked with the midfielder last summer and reports indicated they had lodged a £10m bid for his services. However, when the deadline passed, he was still on Celtic’s books.

Reports of interest from Elland Road resurfaced earlier this year, although failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League may have dented any hopes of landing the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appears to be in-demand, with an array of clubs being credited with interest in securing his signature. According to HITC, Everton, West Ham and Fulham and Brentford have held talks with the Denmark international.

Celtic and Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley was reportedly targeted by Leeds United last year. Image: NIKOLAI LINARES/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Southampton are also said to be keen, although are reportedly not matching Celtic’s £30m valuation. The Saints, led by O’Riley’s former MIlton Keynes Dons boss Russell Martin, are believed to be willing to fork out £20m.

O’Riley’s stock has risen considerably over the last 12 months and he has become an indispensable midfield presence for Celtic. Although born in England. he represents Denmark internationally and moved into the country’s senior set-up last season.