Leeds United 'may be tempted' by swoop for Brighton and Brentford target
The 23-year-old, a mainstay of the Celtic midfield, was linked with Leeds during the summer window and the Whites were reported to have lodged a £10m bid.
However, a move away from Scotland did not materialise and he has since remained a crucial cog in the Celtic machine. He has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 29 league games this term, helping the club climb to the top of the Scottish Premiership.
According to GiveMeSport, Leeds may be tempted to move for O’Riley if they seal promotion back to the Premier League this season. They are currently well-placed to do so, sitting top of the Championship, albeit with a small goal-difference advantage over second-placed Leicester City.
Brighton and Brentford are also said to be interested, meanwhile there are reportedly admirers outside of the UK. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the midfielder and will likely be reluctant to lose him in the summer.
O’Riley joined the club in 2022, making the move from Milton Keynes Dons having impressed in League One. He had previously been on the books of Fulham, although was not afforded a senior breakthrough at Craven Cottage.
Born in England, he represents Denmark at international level and made his senior debut earlier on in the campaign.
Although Leeds did not land O’Riley, they did make some shrewd additions to their midfield in the summer. Ethan Ampadu has shone both in midfield and defence since joining from Chelsea, while Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev have won plaudits for their displays in the middle of the park.