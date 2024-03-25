However, a move away from Scotland did not materialise and he has since remained a crucial cog in the Celtic machine. He has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 29 league games this term, helping the club climb to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

According to GiveMeSport, Leeds may be tempted to move for O’Riley if they seal promotion back to the Premier League this season. They are currently well-placed to do so, sitting top of the Championship, albeit with a small goal-difference advantage over second-placed Leicester City.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley is once again being linked with Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Brighton and Brentford are also said to be interested, meanwhile there are reportedly admirers outside of the UK. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the midfielder and will likely be reluctant to lose him in the summer.

O’Riley joined the club in 2022, making the move from Milton Keynes Dons having impressed in League One. He had previously been on the books of Fulham, although was not afforded a senior breakthrough at Craven Cottage.

Born in England, he represents Denmark at international level and made his senior debut earlier on in the campaign.

