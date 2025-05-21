Former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough forward Andy Payton has lifted the lid on his dementia diagnosis.

The retired marksman was diagnosed earlier this year, at the age of 57. A familiar face across Yorkshire, he represented the likes of Celtic and Burnley during his playing days.

However, he has been told it was his career that is the cause of his early-onset diagnosis.

Speaking candidly to BBC Radio Lancashire, Payton said: "I was in a bit of shock to begin with. Dementia and being 57 don't go hand in hand.

"They explained it was from the impact of heading the ball. I knew that the position I played in and the training sessions we did, I was heading the ball 200 times in a session.”

Andy Payton, pictured in action for Burnley, has been diagnosed with dementia. | Mike Finn-Kelcey/Allport UK

Dean Windass’ role in Andy Payton seeking tests

Payton’s former Hull teammate, Dean Windass, went public with his diagnosis in January. It was this news that prompted Payton to get himself checked.

He said: "I was having symptoms such as bad headaches, forgetfulness, but for someone in their mid-50s probably a bit too much,

"The headaches were an issue and still are a little bit, but I knew that something didn't feel right.

“When I knew Deano had been diagnosed I thought I'd go and get checked out. I could either get told 'you're okay ' or that 'there's a problem here'. It's hard to put into words, Things that were on the tip of your tongue just would not come out.

"Going off what they've said, out of the 60 tracts in my brain, 27 were damaged. You lose connection, as it were. I'm okay now, but it's for further down the line the fear comes in a little bit.

"I wouldn't [have got tested had the Windass news not emerged] , I don't think, because I didn't know that you could potentially have tests,"

"Me and Deano were 16-year-olds at Hull City together so I knew him. I thought it made sense to get tested."

Andy Payton's former Hull City teammate Dean Windass has also been diagnosed with dementia. | Getty Images

Heading ban in junior football

Heading in junior football is being phased out in an effort to reduce the number of ex-footballers being diagnosed.

Payton said: "If you were to say to me now 'should kids head the ball?' I'd say no. I think they've stopped it at under-11s and even in training now they're limiting it. I agree with that.