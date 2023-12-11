Ex-Birmingham City boss favourite to land job with Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals
Alex Neil became the latest managerial casualty at the weekend, when a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday pushed the Potters to relieve him of his duties. Stoke are now one of three Championship clubs searching for a new boss, with Swansea City and Sunderland also in the market.
Birmingham shocked fans earlier on in the season when they parted ways with Eustace and drafted in Premier League legend Wayne Rooney. It was a risk that has not paid off thus far, with the club’s form having nosedived.
Eustace did his reputation no harm with the Blues and a return to the Championship this term would not come as a surprise to fans. At 1-2, he is the early BetVictor favourite to be appointed by Stoke.
Behind him in the favourites list is Tony Mowbray, who was axed as Sunderland’s head coach last week. Outside contenders include Graham Potter at 8/1 and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher at 10/1.
Stoke currently sit 20th in the Championship table, level on points with 21st-placed Huddersfield Town.
There is just a two-point gap between the Potters and the relegation zone, with 22nd-placed Queens Park Rangers enjoying a resurgence under Marti Cifuentes.