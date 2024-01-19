Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn has been installed as the early favourite to replace Troy Deeney at Forest Green Rovers.

Deeney was dismissed after just six games in charge, with his short tenure marred by controversy over his public criticism of players. He has left with Forest Green sat rock-bottom of the League Two table and in desperate need of inspiration.

He became the second head coach to be sacked by Forest Green this season, following their earlier dismissal of David Horseman.

Flynn, who recently left Swindon Town, has been installed as the early favourite to take the reins by Techopedia. He is out of work having departed the Robins following amicable discussions with the board.

Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn recently left Swindon Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 43-year-old is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having turned out for both Huddersfield and Bradford in his playing days.

He has been priced at 7/2, putting him ahead of second-favourite Mark Cooper. Cooper, currently in post at Yeovil Town, is well-known to the Forest Green hierarchy having led the club between 2016 and 2021.