Ex-Bradford City and Huddersfield Town man installed as favourite to be next Forest Green Rovers head coach
Deeney was dismissed after just six games in charge, with his short tenure marred by controversy over his public criticism of players. He has left with Forest Green sat rock-bottom of the League Two table and in desperate need of inspiration.
He became the second head coach to be sacked by Forest Green this season, following their earlier dismissal of David Horseman.
Flynn, who recently left Swindon Town, has been installed as the early favourite to take the reins by Techopedia. He is out of work having departed the Robins following amicable discussions with the board.
The 43-year-old is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having turned out for both Huddersfield and Bradford in his playing days.
He has been priced at 7/2, putting him ahead of second-favourite Mark Cooper. Cooper, currently in post at Yeovil Town, is well-known to the Forest Green hierarchy having led the club between 2016 and 2021.
Among the outside contenders is Hannah Dingley, currently employed as Forest Green’s academy manager and priced at 10/1. She had a brief stint in caretaker charge of the first team back in the summer.