Ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss made favourite to fill vacancy at Barnsley's League One rivals
The U’s are on the lookout for a new manager having axed the popular Mark Bonner. They currently sit 18th in the third tier table, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Former Barnsley midfielder Kevin Betsy emerged as the early favourite to replace Bonner but he has since been leapfrogged in the BetVictor favourites list by Cowley.
Cowley has been out of work since departing Portsmouth earlier this year. He was linked with the Bradford City job following the sacking of Mark Hughes but a move never materialised and the role was eventually given to Graham Alexander.
Cowley has been priced at 4/6, putting him ahead of second favourite Neil Harris at 11/10. Betsy remains among the favourites and is third in the list at 8/1, level with Rotherham United-linked Nathan Jones.
Cambridge made a winning start to the post-Bonner era yesterday (December 2), comfortably defeating Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.
Among the scorers in the 4-0 win were former Huddersfield forward Elias Kachunga and ex-Doncaster Rovers frontman Fejiri Okenabirhie.