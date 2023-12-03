All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss made favourite to fill vacancy at Barnsley's League One rivals

Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has been made favourite to take charge of Barnsley’s League One rivals Cambridge United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 11:38 GMT

The U’s are on the lookout for a new manager having axed the popular Mark Bonner. They currently sit 18th in the third tier table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Barnsley midfielder Kevin Betsy emerged as the early favourite to replace Bonner but he has since been leapfrogged in the BetVictor favourites list by Cowley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cowley has been out of work since departing Portsmouth earlier this year. He was linked with the Bradford City job following the sacking of Mark Hughes but a move never materialised and the role was eventually given to Graham Alexander.

Danny Cowley was axed by Portsmouth earlier this year. Image: Julian Finney/Getty ImagesDanny Cowley was axed by Portsmouth earlier this year. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Danny Cowley was axed by Portsmouth earlier this year. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cowley has been priced at 4/6, putting him ahead of second favourite Neil Harris at 11/10. Betsy remains among the favourites and is third in the list at 8/1, level with Rotherham United-linked Nathan Jones.

Cambridge made a winning start to the post-Bonner era yesterday (December 2), comfortably defeating Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

Among the scorers in the 4-0 win were former Huddersfield forward Elias Kachunga and ex-Doncaster Rovers frontman Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Related topics:Danny CowleyLeague OneBarnsleyPortsmouthFejiri Okenabirhie