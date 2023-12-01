Former Barnsley and Hull City midfielder Kevin Betsy has been installed as the favourite to take charge of League One strugglers Cambridge United.

There is a vacancy at the Abbey Stadium following the dismissal of Mark Bonner, who had penned a new contract at the club as recently as September. Betsy acted as Bonner’s assistant in the final few months of his tenure, having been recruited in the summer.

He has emerged as the BetVictor favourite to succeed Bonner at 1/1. Behind Betsy in the favourites list is former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris, priced at 3/1.

Betsy was a well-travelled midfielder in his playing days and spent time in Yorkshire with both Barnsley and Hull. However, most of his career was spent in the south of England with the likes of Woking and Wycombe Wanderers.

Kevin Betsy joined Cambridge United as a coach in June. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He stepped into coaching after hanging up his boots and has extensive experience of coaching at youth level. He has led England at various youth levels, as well as Arsenal’s under-23 side. Crawley Town handed him his first role in senior management last year, although it proved to be a short-lived stint.