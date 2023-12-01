Ex-Barnsley and Hull City man installed as favourite to take charge of League One strugglers Cambridge United
There is a vacancy at the Abbey Stadium following the dismissal of Mark Bonner, who had penned a new contract at the club as recently as September. Betsy acted as Bonner’s assistant in the final few months of his tenure, having been recruited in the summer.
He has emerged as the BetVictor favourite to succeed Bonner at 1/1. Behind Betsy in the favourites list is former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris, priced at 3/1.
Betsy was a well-travelled midfielder in his playing days and spent time in Yorkshire with both Barnsley and Hull. However, most of his career was spent in the south of England with the likes of Woking and Wycombe Wanderers.
He stepped into coaching after hanging up his boots and has extensive experience of coaching at youth level. He has led England at various youth levels, as well as Arsenal’s under-23 side. Crawley Town handed him his first role in senior management last year, although it proved to be a short-lived stint.
Danny Cowley, formerly of Huddersfield Town, has been made third favourite for the Cambridge role behind Betsy and Harris. Outside contenders for the job include ex-Leeds United coach Karl Robinson, priced at 20/1, and former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, priced at 20/1.