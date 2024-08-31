Former Hull City and Rotherham United winger Hakeeb Adelakun has joined Salford City following his Doncaster Rovers departure.

The 28-year-old ended last season on loan at Doncaster and was a revelation under Grant McCann. After joining from Lincoln City, the wideman registered nine goals and seven assists in 21 appearances.

It was hoped he would remain in South Yorkshire, but a permanent move did not materialise when his Lincoln contract expired.

Adelakun has instead spent the summer training as a free agent, preparing for the season with a pool of unattached players brought together by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Hakeeb Adelakun ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

He sealed a return to club football on deadline day, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal at Salford. Speaking in his first in-house interview, Adelakun credited the influence of Ammies boss Karl Robinson in his decision.

He said: “I’m buzzing, can’t wait to get started. Working with the gaffer has been a big pull for me, and the club itself. I’ve been aware of the journey on TV; it’s something I’d like to be part of and I want to come and express myself, score loads of goals.

“I’m hoping to pick up here exactly where I left off there. I was meant to sign for the gaffer a few seasons ago which didn’t work out but since we’ve had conversations, and I’ve seen what he’s done at his previous clubs which has been big for me.

