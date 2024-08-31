Former Hull City and Rotherham United winger finds new club on deadline day after Doncaster Rovers exit
The 28-year-old ended last season on loan at Doncaster and was a revelation under Grant McCann. After joining from Lincoln City, the wideman registered nine goals and seven assists in 21 appearances.
It was hoped he would remain in South Yorkshire, but a permanent move did not materialise when his Lincoln contract expired.
Adelakun has instead spent the summer training as a free agent, preparing for the season with a pool of unattached players brought together by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).
He sealed a return to club football on deadline day, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal at Salford. Speaking in his first in-house interview, Adelakun credited the influence of Ammies boss Karl Robinson in his decision.
He said: “I’m buzzing, can’t wait to get started. Working with the gaffer has been a big pull for me, and the club itself. I’ve been aware of the journey on TV; it’s something I’d like to be part of and I want to come and express myself, score loads of goals.
“I’m hoping to pick up here exactly where I left off there. I was meant to sign for the gaffer a few seasons ago which didn’t work out but since we’ve had conversations, and I’ve seen what he’s done at his previous clubs which has been big for me.
“I’ve also played against him many times and I’ve always enjoyed the way his teams set up; it’s more catered to me the way his wingers and attackers play, they’re very free to express themselves. My interactions with the gaffer have always been great so yeah I can’t wait to get started.”
