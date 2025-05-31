Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly considering a move to prise former Hull City boss Marco Silva from Fulham.

It was Hull who first brought Silva to British shores, securing his services after being impressed by his exploits at Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos.

His Tigers tenure was brief and he was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2016/17 season.

However, the 47-year-old bounced back with spells at Watford and Everton before taking the reins at Craven Cottage in 2021.

Marco Silva had a brief stint as Hull City boss in 2017. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Juventus interest in Marco Silva

He has done an admirable job as Cottagers boss and reports last summer indicated he had generated interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Silva instead remained at Fulham and guided the club to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

According to Sky Sports, Juventus are considering making him their new head coach amid doubts over the future of current boss Igor Tudor.

Silva is believed to have told his Fulham players he will be back after the break, but an offer from a club of Juventus’s stature could prove tempting.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation in recent weeks regarding Silva’s long-term future at Crave Cottage.

The Old Lady finished fourth in Serie A, sealing a return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Marco Silva has done an impressive job as Fulham boss. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Marco Silva’s Hull City exit

Despite being unable to steer Hull clear of the relegation zone, Silva was offered the chance to remain at the MKM Stadium.

He instead opted to depart, taking colleagues Joao Pedro Sousa, Goncalo Pedro and Hugo Oliveira with him.

In a statement, Hull said: “Marco was offered the opportunity to continue the work he has done in the four-and-a-half months he has been at the KCOM Stadium.

“Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career and departs along with assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first-team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira.

“Although disappointed by Marco’s departure, we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff.

“Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-yearold became a firm fans’ favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status.