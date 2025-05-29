Former Hull City and Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas has been snapped up by League Two-bound Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season was a forgettable one for Shrewsbury, who finished rock-bottom of League One and were relegated to League Two.

However, they have already got to work on a rebuild and secured the signature of veteran midfielder Clucas. He has followed Tom Anderson through the door following the defender’s move from Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clucas was released by Lincoln City earlier this month, rebuffing a coaching opportunity to continue his playing career.

Sam Clucas scored nine goals in 96 appearances for Hull City. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Clucas’ path to Shrewsbury Town via Hull City and Rotherham United

A seasoned figure, Clucas was part of the Hull squad promoted to the Premier League back in 2016.

He later featured for the Tigers in the Premier League before departing for spells with Swansea City and Stoke City.

He returned to Yorkshire for the 2023/24 season, suffering relegation to League One with Rotherham, and then had stints at Oldham Athletic and Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Clucas on Shrewsbury Town move

He said: "I'm really excited to get my teeth into this. I spoke to the head coach [Michael Appleton] very early on in the window and he made it clear he wanted me.

"If someone wants you to come and play, that's the most important thing. I spoke to people who have worked with him before and got really good reviews.

"I saw how he played against Lincoln and that suits me down to the ground. For me, it was a perfect fit.

"And to have someone I already know in the club in Micky [Moore, director of football], it's an exciting challenge for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United are among Sam Clucas' former clubs. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sam Clucas’ reunion with Micky Moore

Shrewsbury’s director of football Moore added: "We’re delighted to welcome Sam to the club.

"He brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership qualities - attributes we believe are vital to strengthening the spine of our team.

"I’ve had the privilege of knowing Sam for over a decade, having coached him during my time as assistant manager. I know first-hand the value he brings both on and off the pitch.