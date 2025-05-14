Former Hull City, Rotherham United and Stoke City midfielder becomes free agent as coaching job rejected

By Tom Coates

Published 14th May 2025
Former Hull City and Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas is available as a free agent after rebuffing an opportunity to move into coaching.

The 34-year-old has been released by League One outfit Lincoln City, four months after returning to the club who gave him his professional debut.

However, after eight league outings for the Imps, he is departing upon the expiry of his short-term deal.

Lincoln have offered Clucas the opportunity to start a coaching career at Sincil Bank, but the midfielder has indicated he is keen to continue as a player.

Sam Clucas made 96 appearances for Hull City between 2015 and 2017.placeholder image
Sam Clucas made 96 appearances for Hull City between 2015 and 2017. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Defender Jay Benn has also been released by Lincoln following the end of his loan spell at Bradford City.

In a statement, the Imps said: “Everyone at City would like to thank Jay Benn, Sam Clucas, Ali Smith and Tyler Walker after confirmation they will leave the club this summer.

“Benn, Clucas, Smith and Walker leave at the conclusion of their contracts. Clucas is keen to continue his playing career, but the Imps have made clear the door is open for him to start his coaching journey with the club when he is ready to do so.”

Rotherham United are among Sam Clucas' former clubs.placeholder image
Rotherham United are among Sam Clucas' former clubs. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Clucas is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having made 96 appearances for Hull and a further 33 in the colours of Rotherham.

He has also represented the likes of Stoke City, Swansea City and Chesterfield.

