Former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Darren Potter has been reunited with Paul Warne at Milton Keynes Dons.

Potter played under Warne at the New York Stadium between 2017 and 2019, racking up 19 appearances as an elder statesman in the Millers ranks.

The former Wednesday and Wolves man has since hung up his boots and has now joined Warne at MK Dons as a first-team coach.

He will team up with Warne and Richie Barker, who have dropped into the fourth tier after being axed by Derby County.

Darren Potter worked under Paul Warne as a player at Rotherham United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Warne said: "I'm extremely happy to welcome Darren as a part of our coaching staff. First and foremost, he's an incredible coach; his attention to detail in training and on match days will add immense value.

"Not only that, but Darren is an excellent human being, whom I'm very familiar with having coached in the past. His skills and attributes as a player were remarkable, even at 32 years old! 'Pottsy' shares my views and approach to the game, and he will be a crucial component to our coaching team.”

Potter is back in familiar territory, with the 40-year-old having made over 250 appearances for the Dons as a player.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. I'm quite familiar with the surroundings and the facilities already, which always helps. I just can't wait to meet all the players in pre-season and get straight to work.

Sheffield Wednesday are among Darren Potter's former employers. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

"Being here as a player, I understand and share the ambition this club has, there's so much potential here, and I'm excited to be a part of that again, just in a different capacity this time!

"I've played under Paul Warne before, and I loved my time working with him; he's an excellent coach, and I'm thrilled to be working with him and Richie at Stadium MK. We're all really looking forward to the future here."

Dons’ sporting director Liam Sweeting added: "We're all thrilled to welcome Darren Potter back to Stadium MK as a first-team coach.

“Darren brings a wealth of footballing knowledge from across his playing and coaching career and can contribute greatly to the coaching provision of our first team.