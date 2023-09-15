'Best transfer window ever' - Rotherham United fans rejoice at capture of ex-Hull City and Stoke City man
The Millers had space in their squad for a new addition and dipped into the free agent market to land the 32-year-old.
An experienced operator at Championship level, he was available after leaving Stoke City following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
His contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium will run until the end of the current season.
A number of Rotherham fans have hailed the signing and below are a selection of posts shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
@edwardsa61 said: “Best transfer window ever.”
@HenryTH02 said: “Some right statement signings this window.”
@jamesdalby3 said: “Great signing.”
@mylesfward said: “Another fantastic signing. Experienced and knows the level. Just shows that we are going onwards and upwards.”
Clucas has been given the number eight shirt by the club and brings Premier League experience to South Yorkshire, having plied his trade in the top flight with Hull City and Swansea City.