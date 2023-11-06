All Sections
Ex-Leeds United director on his 'crazy idea' to bring Marcelo Bielsa into the Championship

Leeds United’s former director of football Victor Orta has spoken out on his idea to bring Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT

Bielsa was appointed as Leeds head coach in the summer of 2018, sending shockwaves through English football.

He arrived with impressive pedigree and glowing reputations from some of the game’s most high-profile managers.

The decision to recruit the Argentine paid off, as Leeds secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League on his watch.

Victor Orta is now back in Spain, working for Sevilla. Image: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty ImagesVictor Orta is now back in Spain, working for Sevilla. Image: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images
As reported by Mail Online, Orta has discussed the “crazy idea” he had to hire Bielsa.

He said: “People said I was crazy to bring Bielsa to the Championship. But my crazy idea got results.”

Bielsa was axed in February 2022, with a heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proving to be the straw the broke the camel’s back.

He has since returned to management with Uruguay and recently led the country to a shock win over Brazil.

Orta now works for Spanish outfit Sevilla, who have appointed the man Bielsa succeed as Uruguay boss, Diego Alonso.

Bielsa is still spoken of fondly by Orta, who has claimed his former colleague “raises your level”.

He said: “He raises your level. And I want people around me to do that.

"He is someone who is going to make you give your best and that works also with the players, and the groundsman, and the chief executive and the chef. It's a big challenge but it's what I prefer.”

