Former Leeds United coach Gus Poyet has his sights set on a return to management in England.

The 57-year-old has enjoyed a varied career since leaving Elland Road, where he served as assistant manager during the reign of Dennis Wise.

He led Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland before venturing abroad, having stints in charge of AEK Athens, Real Betis, Shanghai Shenhua, Bordeaux and Universidad Católica.

Prior to taking on his first management role, he also had a spell as assistant manager at Tottenham Hotspur.

Poyet was most recently in charge of the Greece national team but is now out of work and eyeing a fresh challenge.

Gus Poyet counts the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur among his former clubs. | MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

When asked by the Sunderland Echo if he would like to make a return to management in England, he said: “My aim is that one, to come back. It's been difficult. It's not easy.

“There is a big group of young coaches now. So I'm trying to make sure that I get in a place where I'm going to have a chance to do well, not jump in any opportunity.

“But those ones, they are not easy, you know, they don't come quite quickly. So you need to wait sometimes. But during that time, I'm open to managing anywhere in the world.”

Earlier this year, reports suggested Poyet had turned down the opportunity to manage the Republic of Ireland national team.

In April, the Uruguayan admitted he had been in contact with Sunderland’s owners but a return to the Stadium of Light has not materialised.