Sunderland have axed two head coaches this season, first dismissing Tony Mowbray and then relieving Michael Beale of his duties. Mike Dodds is now at the helm, overseeing first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

Poyet led Sunderland from 2013 until 2015, having previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion and worked as a coach for the likes of Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has been in charge of the Greece national team since 2022 although his future is currently uncertain. The Uruguay native was recently linked with the Republic of Ireland job, although the FAI are yet to unveil a replacement for Stephen Kenny. Poyet is said to have turned down the role.

When asked if he was interested in taking charge of Sunderland, Poyet told Football League World: “I am in touch with the Sunderland owners as I know them well. It’s a good club with lots of potential.”

Sunderland have endured a turbulent chapter in their history since Poyet departed the Stadium of Light in 2015. They have spent time stranded in League One and had more than one owner since Poyet’s exit.

Poyet said: “Sunderland are a good club with a big fan base. Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs. Expectation became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time.

“Michael Beale came in and went and Michael Dodds’ second spell has been difficult. With all the changes, it’s tough to progress as team needs stability now. This season’s finishing position is maybe where Sunderland were expected to finish last year, then this year to progress up the table.