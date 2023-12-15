Former Liverpool and Rangers coach Michael Beale has been installed as the new favourite to take charge of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sunderland.

Beale has been out of work since being axed as Rangers manager, although is the new BetVictor frontrunner to fill the Black Cats vacancy at 2/5. He has leapfrogged Reims boss Will Still to reach the top of the favourites list, despite reports suggesting Still has had talks about the role.

Sunderland have been on the hunt for a new head coach since sacking Tony Mowbray earlier this month. They are not the only Championship club to have made a change in the dugout this month, as Swansea City and Stoke City have also wielded the axe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale has worked as a youth coach for both Chelsea and Liverpool, but saw his reputation grow as part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching team at Rangers. He followed Gerrard to Aston Villa before eventually landing his first role as a number one at Queens Park Rangers.

Michael Beale's Rangers reign ended in October. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He then returned to Rangers as manager but his tenure was brought to an end in October.

Sunderland are currently being led on an interim basis by Mike Dodds and the caretaker has led the Black Cats to back-to-back wins.