Former managers of Manchester United and Chelsea are among the early favourites to take charge of Sheffield United – although sit behind a clear frontrunner.

Chris Wilder, a former manager of the Blades, is the early favourite (1/1) to take the reins with Paul Heckingbottom seemingly heading for the exit door. Reports of a potential Bramall Lane return have circulated previously and he looks the most likely to be appointed.

However, fans may be interested in some of the high-profile names currently sitting as outside contenders. Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of work for nearly two years and has been installed as third favourite for the role by BetVictor at 12/1.

Graham Potter, still considered among England’s brightest coaching talents, is also priced at 12/1. He is yet to return to management following his departure from Chelsea last season.

Despite the prestige of a Premier League role, landing someone of Potter’s calibre would be difficult considering Sheffield United’s current predicament. They are rock bottom of the top flight and do not have enviable financial power to wield in the transfer market.

It is this that makes a swoop for Wilder arguably more realistic. The 56-year-old led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League without a war chest at his disposal and is a popular figure among the Bramall Lane faithful.