Ex-Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers man appeared at Leeds United before Southampton move

Sam Byram is reportedly not the only player who made an appearance as a free agent during Leeds United’s pre-season preparations.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST

After a period training with the club over the summer, Byram was handed a one-year deal by the club having proved his fitness.

Giving the defender a contract already appears to have been a shrewd move, as the Whites academy graduate has been one of the standout players under Daniel Farke.

However, according to The Athletic, another free agent linked up with Leeds during the summer.

Joe Lumley left Middlesbrough earlier this year. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesJoe Lumley left Middlesbrough earlier this year. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Goalkeeper Joe Lumley, formerly of Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers, is said to have briefly joined the Leeds squad.

He was out of work having left Middlesbrough, who had sent him out on loan to Reading for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

Although Lumley is said to have spent time with Leeds, Elland Road did not end up being his next destination.

He was instead recruited by Southampton and has since provided competition for Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy.

