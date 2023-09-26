Ex-Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers man appeared at Leeds United before Southampton move
After a period training with the club over the summer, Byram was handed a one-year deal by the club having proved his fitness.
Giving the defender a contract already appears to have been a shrewd move, as the Whites academy graduate has been one of the standout players under Daniel Farke.
However, according to The Athletic, another free agent linked up with Leeds during the summer.
Goalkeeper Joe Lumley, formerly of Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers, is said to have briefly joined the Leeds squad.
He was out of work having left Middlesbrough, who had sent him out on loan to Reading for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.
Although Lumley is said to have spent time with Leeds, Elland Road did not end up being his next destination.
He was instead recruited by Southampton and has since provided competition for Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy.