Ex-Millwall and Cardiff City man becomes clear favourite to take charge of Barnsley's League One rivals
Harris has been out of work since Gillingham made the surprising decision to relieve him of his duties in October. He has since questioned whether he would like to return to management at all but is the BetVictor frontrunner for the U’s vacancy at 1-4.
Cambridge have been managerless since opting to axe Mark Bonner, who had only signed a new long-term deal at the club in September. Kevin Betsy and Danny Cowley both emerged as favourites early on but Harris is now far ahead in pole position.
Former Huddersfield Town manager Cowley is the second favourite at 11-4, while Nathan Jones is third in the favourites list at 8/1. Current U’s caretaker Barry Corr is priced at 12/1, as is ex-Barnsley midfielder Betsy.
Cambridge are currently 18th in League One, four points above the relegation zone. Caretaker boss Corr led them to a convincing FA Cup victory over Fleetwood Town at the weekend.
Despite making an impressive start to his caretaker reign, Corr has confirmed he is not in the running to succeed Bonner at the Abbey Stadium.
As it stands, however, he looks set to be in the dugout when Cambridge visit Charlton Athletic on Saturday (December 9).