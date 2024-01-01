Rotherham United icon and former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has emerged as the favourite to take charge of National League outfit Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool are on the lookout for a new manager having parted company with manager John Askey on December 30. The club’s chairman, Raj Singh, insisted the decision was necessary, albeit not easy.

He said: “This decision wasn’t an easy one to make, but we feel it’s necessary following our recent downturn in form. We thank John and Mark for their efforts during their time at Hartlepool, and wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defeat to Oldham Athletic, a result that extended their winless league run to six games, proved to be the final straw for Askey and his assistant Mark Goodlad.

Paul Hurst was sacked by Grimsby Town earlier on in the campaign. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hurst has been installed as the favourite to succeed Askey by BetVictor, priced at 4/1. He sits ahead of Hartlepool icon Antony Sweeney, who is priced at 6/1. Outside contenders include former Woking boss Darren Sarll and ex-Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole.

As well as being the BetVictor frontrunner for the Hartlepool job, Hurst also sits top of the list of favourites to fill the vacancy at Salford City. The Ammies need a new boss following their decision to axe Neil Wood.