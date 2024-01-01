All Sections
Rotherham United icon and former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has emerged as the favourite to take charge of National League outfit Hartlepool United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT

Hartlepool are on the lookout for a new manager having parted company with manager John Askey on December 30. The club’s chairman, Raj Singh, insisted the decision was necessary, albeit not easy.

He said: “This decision wasn’t an easy one to make, but we feel it’s necessary following our recent downturn in form. We thank John and Mark for their efforts during their time at Hartlepool, and wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours.”

A defeat to Oldham Athletic, a result that extended their winless league run to six games, proved to be the final straw for Askey and his assistant Mark Goodlad.

Paul Hurst was sacked by Grimsby Town earlier on in the campaign. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesPaul Hurst was sacked by Grimsby Town earlier on in the campaign. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Paul Hurst was sacked by Grimsby Town earlier on in the campaign. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hurst has been installed as the favourite to succeed Askey by BetVictor, priced at 4/1. He sits ahead of Hartlepool icon Antony Sweeney, who is priced at 6/1. Outside contenders include former Woking boss Darren Sarll and ex-Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole.

As well as being the BetVictor frontrunner for the Hartlepool job, Hurst also sits top of the list of favourites to fill the vacancy at Salford City. The Ammies need a new boss following their decision to axe Neil Wood.

Hurst has been out of work since September, when he was dismissed by Grimsby Town following a defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Related topics:Ipswich TownNational LeagueHartlepoolHartlepool United