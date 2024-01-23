Hurst has been out of work since he was axed by Grimsby Town in October, with the Mariners sat 21st in the League Two table. However, he could be set for a return the dugout as he is said to be a fancied candidate for the Shrewsbury job.

That is according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, who has claimed Hurst is keen to return to football.

He was reportedly on the shortlist for the vacancy at Salford City earlier this month, before it was filled by former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson.

Former Rotherham United defender Paul Hurst has been out of work since the end of his Grimsby Town tenure. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Shrewsbury have only been managerless since Sunday (January 21), when they dismissed former Premier League winger Matt Taylor. The axe was wielded amid a dismal run of form, which had seen Shrewsbury lose seven in eight.

Hurst spent the entirety of his playing career contracted to Rotherham. His only spell away from South Yorkshire was in 2008, when he had a loan stint at Burton Albion.