'Special club' - High-profile Bundesliga move completed by former Sheffield United and Bradford City attacker
The 28-year-old cut his teeth at Nottingham Forest and he was tipped for greatness after bursting on to the scene at the City Ground.
After a loan spell at Bradford, Burke established himself as a key figure for Forest and Europe’s elite were said to be on his trail.
Subsequent moves to RB Leipzig and West Bromwich Albion, however did not work out.
It may not have all been plain-sailing for Burke, but he has still managed to represent an array of high-profile clubs.
Oliver Burke joins Union Berlin
Union Berlin have become the latest to employ the Scotland-capped winger, signing him from Werder Bremen.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “Union are a special club – honest, combative and loud. That's exactly what suits me.
“I want to give it my all here, soak up the energy of the fans and make a difference with the team. The decision to join Union came from my gut feeling and I had very good talks with the people in charge, which is why I am convinced that this is the right step for me.”
Horst Heldt, Union’s director of men’s professional football, added: “Oliver has the profile we were looking for, pace, physicality and the ability to decide games in tight moments.
“His energy and determination make him a good fit for us. We know his qualities from the Bundesliga and are convinced that his experience and mentality will make him a valuable addition to our team.”
Oliver Burke’s time at Sheffield United
Sheffield United recruited Burke in 2020, securing his signature after West Brom had loaned him to Celtic and Alaves. As part of the deal, Callum Robinson went in the opposite direction.
He had reportedly been bought by the Baggies for £15m, but struggled to become an influential figure at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League in Burke’s first season at the club and he was loaned to Millwall midway through their first campaign back in the Championship.
A permanent exit was sanctioned in 2022 and he returned to Germany to link up with Werder Bremen.
During his time at Werder Bremen, he was loaned back to Millwall and to Birmingham City.
