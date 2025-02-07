Former Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Sam Hutchinson has provided an interesting perspective on divisive Owls owner Dejpon Chansiri.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chansiri’s tenure as Wednesday owner has been dogged by controversy, particularly in recent years, and protests against his ownership have been staged.

Hutchinson has arguably seen more than most when it comes to behind-the-scenes ongoings, having spent the bulk of the last decade as a Wednesday player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Wednesday Week, Hutchinson said: “Everyone makes mistakes. As a chairman he’s not going to know it all and maybe he’s taken some wrong advice down the way but I can tell you this, he’s actually a really nice man.

Sam Hutchinson has over 200 Sheffield Wednesday appearances on his CV. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“I promise you he does have the best interests of the club at heart, regardless if he gets it wrong. I’m not saying he’s right at all and I’m not backing him, I’m just saying from what I can tell, he has the best interests of the club at heart.

“Whether it’s right or wrong and whether he succeeds with Sheffield Wednesday or not, he is trying his hardest.”

Wednesday first signed Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea in 2014, later making his move permanent. He left the club in 2020 after a fall-out with Garry Monk, but returned in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Pulis set the wheels in motion for Hutchinson’s return, until his sacking threw a spanner in the works.

The 35-year-old still sealed a return to South Yorkshire, but has claimed it was on less money than initially agreed.

Protests have been staged against Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri. | George Wood/Getty Images

He said: “I cancelled the deal in Cyprus [with Pafos], I’d agreed everything with Sheffield Wednesday for a contract - it was a good contract, not as good as I was on before but still good.

“And then Pulis got sacked. The chairman said he’d still sign me again but it was half what we agreed. I signed on absolute peanuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s his prerogative to do that. He’s in charge and he’s given me a lot of money. It’s up to him. I signed it because I wanted to prove a point at Sheffield Wednesday and show people I wasn’t who I got portrayed as, as a bad egg or whatever.”