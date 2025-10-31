The FA Cup first round proper is set to kick off with Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those involved.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the FA Cup has been the subject of various intense debates and even some controversies.

Disagreements were sparked across the country in April 2024, when a major change was announced for the 2024/25 edition of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replays beyond the qualifying rounds were scrapped in a move that attracted opposition from the EFL.

The FA Cup's first round proper is set to kick off. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

A statement issued by the FA read: “We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024/25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year.

“Removing Emirates FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue. The discussions then focused on how to make all of our competitions stronger, despite having fewer dates available and wanting to maintain player welfare.”

Here are the rules regarding replays for the 2025/26 edition of the historic competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be replays in the ‘proper’ FA Cup rounds?

No - there has been no change since the FA confirmed the scrapping of replays last year. Replays were, however, used in qualifying rounds.

What happens if there is a draw?

Matches that end in a draw will instead go to extra-time and - if required - penalties.

FA Cup fixtures

An array of Yorkshire clubs are set to be involved in FA Cup action over the weekend. National League outfits York City and FC Halifax Town both made it through the qualifying stage, landing ties against Barnsley and Exeter City respectively.

Fifth-tier FC Halifax Town are set to host League One outfit Exeter City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town will visit Bolton Wanderers as they look to arrest their slump, while Doncaster Rovers will visit Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad