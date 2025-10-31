FA Cup replays: 2025/26 season rules explained as Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers & more prepare for first round
Over the years, the FA Cup has been the subject of various intense debates and even some controversies.
Disagreements were sparked across the country in April 2024, when a major change was announced for the 2024/25 edition of the competition.
Replays beyond the qualifying rounds were scrapped in a move that attracted opposition from the EFL.
A statement issued by the FA read: “We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024/25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year.
“Removing Emirates FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue. The discussions then focused on how to make all of our competitions stronger, despite having fewer dates available and wanting to maintain player welfare.”
Here are the rules regarding replays for the 2025/26 edition of the historic competition.
Will there be replays in the ‘proper’ FA Cup rounds?
No - there has been no change since the FA confirmed the scrapping of replays last year. Replays were, however, used in qualifying rounds.
What happens if there is a draw?
Matches that end in a draw will instead go to extra-time and - if required - penalties.
FA Cup fixtures
An array of Yorkshire clubs are set to be involved in FA Cup action over the weekend. National League outfits York City and FC Halifax Town both made it through the qualifying stage, landing ties against Barnsley and Exeter City respectively.
Huddersfield Town will visit Bolton Wanderers as they look to arrest their slump, while Doncaster Rovers will visit Crewe Alexandra.
Bradford City are due to face Cheltenham Town, Rotherham United will host Swindon Town and Harrogate Town will make the trip to Mansfield Town.