FA Cup round-up: Fans at the forefront for Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town
Sarcevic's Bradford City, are at Cheltenham Town, Weaver's Harrogate Town travel to Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers visit Crewe Alexandra.
The latter trip will be emotional for O'Riordan, who will have loved ones at both ends of Gresty Road. For Sarcevic the thought of giving Bantams fans a second trip to a Premier League ground this season is a big motivation. But he also wants some stories to tell.
"I don't think I've ever had a decent FA Cup run," says the serial promotion-winner. "I don't think I've got many stories.
"Newcastle (in this season’s League Cup) was the first time I'd been drawn against a Premier League side. It was a special night.
"The fans we took there, if we could emulate that in the FA Cup it would be amazing."
For manager Weaver it is about Harrogate showing what they are made of after four league defeats.
"It's about doing it for the fans and showing we're a tough group of people," he said. "We feel the ups and downs as much as supporters and we hurt but the only way of reacting isn't to go under, it's to keep bouncing back harder."
For O'Riordan, it is more personal. The 22-year-old centre-back is on loan from Blackburn Rovers but most of his footballing life has revolved around Crewe.
"I was a Crewe fan growing up,” he said. “I started at the academy when I was six so overall I was there for about 15 years.
"My family only live around the corner so I’ll have a lot of people there either booing me or cheering me. My family are in the Doncaster end but my mates are in the Crewe end."