FA Cup: When is the second round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers

A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in round three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town have already booked their place in the next round while Bradford City are set to face Exeter City in a first round replay.

FA CUP DRAW: The second round draw will take place on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday face Plymouth Argyle for a place in the second round on Sunday afternoon.

The draw will be broadcast on ITV on Monday night following the broadcaster's coverage of Dagenham & Redbridge's contest against Salford City.

Key ball numbers

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United