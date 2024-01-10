Sheffield United, West Ham United and Leeds United stars are among the favourites to join Barnsley before the January transfer window slams shut.

The mid-season window often plays a key role in determining which clubs enjoy success at the end of the season. Barnsley will be hoping they are among those celebrating come May and are currently well-placed for a potential return to the Championship.

Neill Collins has led the club into sixth place and the club have not tasted defeat in any of their last eight league games. However, the current window is one that can make or break promotion-chasing outfits and Barnsley will be keen to ensure their squad looks strong in February.

With that in mind, here are the Sports Lens favourites to join the Reds this month.

Callum Marshall is highly thought of at West Ham United. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Donovan Pines - 4/7

The defender, capped by the USA at senior level, has been linked with a move to Oakwell having left D.C. United. He has reportedly visited Oakwell but as it stands, is a free agent.

Ben Nelson - 3/1

A promising defender, Nelson has represented both England and Scotland at youth level. The Leicester City prodigy has already gained senior experience with loan spells at Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers.

Callum Marshall - 4/1

The forward is highly rated at West Ham United but faces stiff competition up front. At 19, he already has senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Sammy Braybrooke - 4/1

A loan move could get the midfielder firing again, as he has been hampered by injury at Leicester City. The 19-year-old is considered among the hottest young prospects at the King Power Stadium.

Leon Chiwome - 6/1

The forward is just 17 but has been tipped for stardom while impressing within the youth system at Wolves. Last year, he represented England at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Nicksoen Gomis - 7/1

A product of Sheffield United’s academy, Gomis has not yet established himself at Bramall Lane and a loan switch could be of benefit to his development.

Diogo Monteiro - 8/1

Another highly-rated young defender, Monteiro has found senior opportunities hard to come by at Leeds United. He joined the club in January 2023 from Swiss outfit Servette.

Tariqe Fosu - 10/1