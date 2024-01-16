Newcastle United, Leeds United and Chelsea prospects are among the favourites to join Bradford City before the January transfer window slams shut.

It has been unsurprising to see transfer activity at Valley Parade, considering the underwhelming nature of the first half of the season. There has been promise in the early stages of Graham Alexander’s tenure, although the club are far from the play-offs in 14th place.

Here are the Sports Lens favourites to join Alexander’s squad before the end of the window.

James Huntley is highly thought of at Newcastle United. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mackenzie Hunt - 9/2

A technically gifted midfielder, Hunt is now 22 and Everton may be keen for him to build senior experience in the EFL.

Connor Ferguson - 5/1

The defender signed his first professional contract with Leeds United over a year ago, but has yet to feature for the Whites at senior level.

Dylan Williams - 6/1

Chelsea plucked the defender from Derby County in 2022 but competition for places has proven stern at Stamford Bridge. A temporary move away from the Blues could potentially accelerate his development.

James Huntley - 13/2

A product of Newcastle United’s academy, the midfielder is highly thought of at St. James’ Park. He was rewarded for his progress in November with a place on the bench for a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Luke Amos - 7/1

The midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Queens Park Rangers at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He boasts plenty of EFL experience and at 28, still has more to offer.

Sammy Braybrooke - 7/1

Injury has hampered the Leicester City prodigy but he remains highly rated at the King Power Stadium. A loan switch could breathe life back into the 19-year-old’s career.

Josh Onomah - 9/1

Once tipped for stardom at Tottenham Hotspur, Onomah has endured a difficult few years. He was released by Preston North End at the end of last season but would arguably be a coup for any club in League Two.

Arjan Raikhy - 10/1

