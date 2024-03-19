It has been another difficult campaign for the Terriers, spent flirting with relegation to League One. Neil Warnock started the season at the helm before he was replaced by Darren Moore.

However, it did not work out for Moore and with relegation looking a genuine possibility, Andre Breitenreiter was drafted in. There have been promising signs in the early stages of his tenure but Huddersfield are still embroiled in a battle to retain their Championship status.

If Huddersfield do stay up, a productive summer window will be crucial if they are to push on and avoid another survival scrap next term. Here are the Business2Community favourites to join the Terriers in the summer.

Jamie Shackleton has been a bit-part player for Leeds United since returning to Elland Road from a loan spell at Millwall. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Harry Arter - 7/2

Arter’s career has stalled in recent years as he has been frozen out at Nottingham Forest. There is seemingly no way back for the midfielder at the City Ground but at 34, he could still have more to offer in the EFL.

Ivan Sunjic - 4/1

Having spent the 2022/23 season out on loan in Germany, Sunjic returned to the Birmingham City fold this season. An experienced midfield anchor, he could potentially add some steel to the Huddersfield midfield.

Marc Albrighton - 5/1

Blessed with an abundance of experience and versatility, Albrighton would arguably be a shrewd addition for a host of Championship clubs. He is no longer the key figure he once was for Leicester City, therefore a summer switch does not appear unlikely.

Jamie Shackleton - 11/2

A bit-part player at Leeds, the Whites academy graduate could be forgiven for seeking regular opportunities away from Elland Road. A reliable operator in the Championship, Shackleton could prove an attractive option for the Terriers.

He was reportedly the subject of interest from Rangers and QPR in the last summer window.

Sammy Braybrooke - 13/2

Injury has hampered the Leicester City midfielder, who once appeared close to a senior breakthrough at the King Power Stadium. A loan move further down the pyramid, perhaps even to a Championship club, could help the 20-year-old get back on track.

Christ Tiehi - 7/1

A regular fixture in Rotherham United’s midfield, Tiehi has been one of their better performers in a dismal campaign for the Millers. If Huddersfield stay up, they could be tempted to raid clubs who do not and Rotherham look doomed.

Chris Willock - 9/1

Another regular for a struggling side, wideman Willock plies his trade for QPR. If the R’s go down and the Terriers survive, a swoop could prove tempting.

Diogo Monteiro - 11/1

Monteiro is a Portugal youth international with impressive pedigree but has not yet made a senior breakthrough at Leeds United. A move away from Elland Road may prove tempting if the competition remains fierce.

Josh Feeney - 11/1