Midfielder Alex Matos has arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium on loan from Chelsea and the Terriers recruited Bojan Radulovic from HJK Helsinki. Both were thrown in at the deep ends on their Huddersfield debuts, making appearances in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Huddersfield are living dangerously in the Championship, therefore it is difficult to argue that additions are not required. It remains to be seen whether there will be further arrivals at the club, but here are the Sports Daily favourites to join the Terriers.

Josh Onomah - 5/2

Alex Smithies started his career with Huddersfield Town. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The midfielder has a Championship title on his CV, having helped Fulham reach the Premier League in 2022. However, his career has stalled and he has been a free agent since leaving Preston North End last year.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 4/1

The forward’s future appears to lay away from Peterborough United, although he has been strong linked with Charlton Athletic.

Alex Smithies - 5/1

An experienced Championship goalkeeper, Smithies is familiar with the Terriers having started his career with the club. He made over 250 appearances for Huddersfield before leaving for Queens Park Rangers in 2015. He now represents Championship leaders Leicester City.

Kieffer Moore - 6/1

Moore has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with a host of clubs described as interested in securing his services. The imposing frontman has made seven Premier League appearances this term.

Marc Albrighton - 13/2

The versatile Albrighton was once a key figure for Leicester City but his importance to the Foxes has waned in recent years.

Matt Ritchie - 15/2

Another player capable of operating in multiple positions, Ritchie has been a loyal servant to Newcastle United since 2016.

Matty Longstaff - 8/1

The 23-year-old has been unemployed since being released by boyhood club Newcastle. Previously capped by England at under-20 level, he has gained EFL experience with loan spells at Mansfield Town and Colchester United.

Herbie Kane - 10/1