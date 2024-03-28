The Tigers have shown plenty of ambition this season, turning over a new leaf under Liam Rosenior and mounting an assault on the Championship’s top six. Some of the most eye-catching additions of the campaign have been made by Hull, with the loan capture of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool being a particularly significant coup.

Although Hull certainly have areas to improve in, they are among the contenders for promotion as the season approaches its end. Heading into the Easter weekend, the Tigers sit seventh in the table. Norwich City have a three-point advantage in sixth, although Hull have a game in hand on David Wagner’s Canaries.

Here is an early look at the favourites to join Hull in the summer window, courtesy of Readwrite.

Sam Byram is out of contract at Leeds United at the end of the season. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sam Byram - 7/2

The defender has not really put a foot wrong since returning to Leeds United in the summer window. However, his contract is up at the end of the season and he has not yet put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Ben Woodburn - 5/1

It has been a frustrating campaign for Woodburn, who has not been afforded a single league start at Preston North End. A move away from Deepdale in the summer could allow the former Liverpool prospect to kick on.

The Sheffield Wednesday playmaker is out of contract in the summer and there has been plenty of speculation regarding his future. He has been linked a move overseas but may prove tempting to Championship sides too.

Ivan Sunjic - 7/1

An experienced midfield anchor, Sunjic has been on Birmingham City’s books since 2019.

Marc Albrighton - 15/2

The utility man boasts a wealth of experience but is a bit-part player at Leicester City. It would not come as a surprise to see him on the move in the summer, especially if Leicester City seal a return to the Premier League.

Will Evans - 8/1

An exciting young attacker on Newport County’s books, Evans could potentially make a step up this summer.

Sam McCallum - 9/1