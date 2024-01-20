Favourites to join Hull City including Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace men
The Tigers have made no secret of their promotion ambitions and Liam Rosenior has been firmly backed by owner Acun Ilicali. In the current window, they have already beaten off rivals to secure the services of Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho on loan.
However, Hull continue to be linked with players as it becomes increasingly evident that the Tigers are not yet finished with the transfer market. With that in mind, here are the Techopedia favourites to arrive at the MKM Stadium in the current window.
Ivor Pandur - 8/11
Hull have been strongly linked with the Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper, who has represented Croatia at various youth levels. Reports have suggested the Tigers are keen to strike a deal, although he has not yet been pictured in Hull colours.
Ryan Kent - 7/4
The winger has failed to hit the ground running at Fenerbahce, who he joined following the expiry of his Rangers contract. He has been linked with an array of English clubs, with Hull among them.
Manuel Benson - 3/1
Although undeniably gifted, Benson does not appear to be in the immediate plans of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. Considering how impressive he was in the Championship last term, it is no surprise to see links with second tier sides.
Corey Blackett-Taylor - 4/1
A key figure for Charlton Athletic, Blackett-Taylor has shone in League One. He has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation but reports have indicated Derby County are closing on his signature.
Ethan Horvath - 9/2
The USA international is not first choice between the sticks at Nottingham Forest, although does have two Championship promotions on his CV.
Wanya Marcal - 5/1
The 21-year-old has been afforded just three Championship outings for Leicester City this season and a move away from the Foxes could offer much-needed senior experience.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - 13/2
A highly-rated winger in Crystal Palace’s ranks, Rak-Sakyi has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since October. He is, however, understood to be on the mend and a loan move could potentially bring him back up to speed. Hull were linked with him back in the summer window, but a deal never materialised.
Josh King - 7/1
Over a decade has passed since Hull borrowed a fresh-faced King from Manchester United. Now 32 and an experienced frontman at Fenerbahce, King would arguably add firepower to most Championship attacks.