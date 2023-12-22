Manchester United, Chelsea and Barnsley stars are among the favourites to join Leeds United in the January transfer window.

As the end of December draws closer, the January transfer window comes to the forefront of minds. It is an opportunity for clubs to bolster their ranks and ensure they are well-equipped to reach their goals for the season.

Leeds are well in contention for a return to the Premier League but face stern competition near the Championship summit. Leicester City and Ipswich Town are proving tough to catch and there are some impressive sides occupying play-off spots.

January reinforcement could potentially give Leeds the boost they need to breach the top two. With that in mind, here are the Sports Daily favourites to arrive at Elland Road next month.

Ian Maatsen has been a bit-part player for Chelsea this season. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kerem Akturkoglu - 7/4

The winger scored his first Champions League goal earlier this season, notching for Galatasaray against Manchester United. A senior Turkey international, he is one of his country’s brightest attacking talents.

Joseph Paintsil - 3/1

Leeds were heavily linked with the Ghana international during the summer but a move from Belgian side Genk did not materialise.

Fabio Jalo - 7/2

A highly-rated young forward, the Portugal native has already tasted senior football for Barnsley.

Amad Diallo - 6/1

The Manchester United prodigy lit up the Championship while on loan at Sunderland last season. Much was expected of him after his impressive Black Cats stint but he has been hampered by injury this term.

Ian Maatsen - 8/1

A Championship title winner as a loanee at Burnley last season, Maatsen has been a bit-part player since returning to his parent club Chelsea. Left-back has proven to be a problematic area for Leeds and Maatsen could potentially add plenty of quality to Daniel Farke’s defence.

Sergio Gomez - 8/1

Opportunities have been limited for versatile 23-year-old since he joined Manchester City from Anderlecht in 2022. An attacking left-back by trade, Gomez fits the profile of the kind of defender Leeds appear to need.

Ao Tanaka - 9/1

The midfielder is currently on the books of Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany and was linked with Leeds over the summer.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 12/1

Brereton Diaz was hot property at Blackburn Rovers and Leeds were among the various clubs linked with a swoop for the marksman. He was plucked from Ewood Park by Villareal but is yet to open his account in Spain.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 14/1