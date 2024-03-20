The Whites are currently strong contenders for promotion to the Premier League, having hit the ground running back in the Championship. Leeds had a summer of upheaval in 2023, leading some to cast doubt on the club’s chances of promotion.

However, the club handled the turnover in admirable fashion and made some shrewd additions of their own. The versatile Ethan Ampadu, plucked from Chelsea for a reported £7m, is arguably the bargain buy of the season.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara have both proven to be superb additions to the Leeds midfield, while there has arguably not been a better loanee in the division than Joe Rodon.

Ben Brereton Diaz is currently on loan at Sheffield United. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Regardless of the division Leeds find themselves in next season, a productive summer will be imperative if the club are to avoid slipping back into stagnation or decline.

Here are the Business2Community favourites to join Leeds in the summer.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 5/4

The 26-year-old has been in the headlines recently following an altercation with a pitch invader, but it is also worth remembering he is a talented player. A winger capable of operating as a wing-back, Osayi-Samuel currently plies his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 9/4

A forward previously linked with Leeds, he returned to England in January to join Sheffield United on loan from Villareal. If his parent club do not want to reintegrate him in the summer, another move to England could potentially be on the cards.

Archie Brown - 11/4

Another player previously linked with the Whites, Brown is a defender currently on the books of Belgian side Gent. Born in Birmingham and developed with Derby County’s academy, he moved to Gent last year after a stint in Switzerland.

Kalvin Phillips - 4/1

The midfielder requires no introduction to Leeds fans but has had a hard time since leaving his boyhood club in 2022. Yet to rediscover his form on loan at West Ham United, it appears unlikely he will be back in the picture at Manchester City next season.

Michy Batshuayi - 9/2

A Premier League title winner with Chelsea, the Belgian frontman has found starts hard to come by at Fenerbahce this term. However, he has still managed to deliver an impressive goal haul and could potentially prove tempting for Leeds if they reach the Premier League.

Chris Mepham - 7/1

Leeds already have plenty of Welsh representation in their squad and it would not be surprising to see Mepham on the move this summer, considering he has been a bit-part player for AFC Bournemouth this season.

Ben Godfrey - 8/1

The defender was reportedly a target for Leeds in January, although remained on Everton’s books beyond the transfer deadline. He has worked with Daniel Farke before, at Norwich City, and could be one to revisit in the summer.

Harry Souttar - 10/1

Considering how little action the defender has seen at Leicester City this season, a summer switch does not appear unlikely. He was linked with Sheffield United in January but a move did not materialise.

Ross Barkley - 12/1