With three games left to play in the Championship, Rotherham are simply biding their time as their relegation to League One has already confirmed. Instead of scrapping for survival, the Millers are now planning for a fresh start.

A major change has been made at the New York Stadium today (April 17), with Steve Evans now back at the helm having vacated his post at Stevenage to take the reins.

A summer of change is on the horizon for the Millers and with that in mind, here is an early look at the Techopedia favourites to join Rotherham in the summer window.

Tom Bradshaw has been at Millwall since 2019. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Tom Bradshaw - 3/1

An experienced marksman at EFL level, Bradshaw has been on the books of Millwall since 2019. He has made 31 league appearances for the Lions this season but managed just four goals.

Jack Price - 11/2

The midfielder returned to English football last month, joining Shrewsbury Town after nearly six years in the USA with Colorado Rapids.

Marcel Oakley - 8/1

Oakley signed his first professional contract at Birmingham City in 2021, although has not yet made a senior breakthrough. After two loan spells in Scotland, a move further down the EFL pyramid could prove beneficial.

Stephen Humphrys - 8/1

The forward has been a key figure for Wigan Athletic this season, scoring nine goals in 38 league outings.

A veteran of the EFL, Sharp has not made the impact fans hoped he would at Hull City. At 38, the frontman would add a wealth of experience to the Millers squad.

Shaun Rooney - 10/1

Rooney, formerly of York City, has been at Fleetwood Town since 2022. The defender has been in and out of the Fleetwood side this term, therefore a move in the summer could prove appealing.

Jamie Shackleton - 12/1

A bit-part player at Leeds, Shackleton would add energy and versatility to the Rotherham ranks. However, it would not be a surprise to see Championship clubs circle if Leeds decided he was surplus to requirements. The 24-year-old could be available to snap up as a free agent, as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

A vastly experienced midfielder, Kelly has been on Coventry City’s books since 2017 but is no longer the key figure he once was for the Sky Blues. He could potentially be a shrewd addition of experience to a League One midfield.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 16/1