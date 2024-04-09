Chris Wilder’s side are currently battling to retain their Premier League status, although are still stranded at the foot of the table. They are nine points adrift of safety on a tally of 16.

Although their fate is yet to be decided, plans are already being made for next season. Wilder recently flew out to Saudi Arabia to meet with Blades owner Prince Abdullah, with the future of the club on the agenda.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for Sheffield United, regardless of whether or not they survive in the top flight. Here is an early look at the favourites to join the club in the summer, courtesy of Readwrite.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt is among the favourites to join Sheffield United in the summer transfer window. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ben Brereton Diaz - 5/2

A return of four goals in seven league appearances since joining Sheffield United on loan would suggest he may be a wanted man in the summer. If Villareal once again make him available, the Blades could swoop again.

Che Adams - 4/1

Already familiar with Sheffield United having previously represented the club, Adams now plies his trade with Southampton. He is set to become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with Wolves.

Chris Mepham - 4/1

The Wales international has been afforded just six league starts for AFC Bournemouth this season. He was linked with Sheffield United in January but a move failed to materialise.

Paddy McNair - 5/1

McNair has been with Middlesbrough since 2018 but his contract is due to expire in the summer. The defender would arguably be a shrewd addition for most Championship clubs, therefore the Blades may be tempted to take a look if they fail to beat the drop.

Harry Souttar - 11/2

Another defender previously linked with Sheffield United, Souttar has been given just three league appearances for Leicester City this season.

Callum O’Hare - 13/2

A key figure for Coventry City, it would hardly be a surprise to see an array of clubs queueing up to land the attacking midfielder. He has scored nine goals in 30 appearances for the Sky Blues this season.

Alex Mowatt - 7/1

The midfielder is familiar with Yorkshire, having previously represented Leeds United and Barnsley. Now a regular fixture in West Bromwich Albion’s midfield, he has not missed a league game for the Baggies since September.

Jamie Shackleton - 8/1

A bit-part player since returning to Leeds from a loan spell at Millwall, Shackleton is out of contract in the summer. Versatile and full of energy, he could prove to be an attractive option.

Tyrhys Dolan - 10/1