Leeds United are reportedly close to a bid for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow which could knock Hull City and Middlesbrough out of the race to sign the goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is in demand despite a disappointing end to 2022-23 which saw him dropped by Leeds and watching the European Under-21 Championship from the bench.

Darlow impressed on loan at Hull in the second half of last season.

Vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted financial fair play constraints mean the Tigers will have to be "creative" to sign him, with Newcastle keen to sell but Hull restricted in what they can pay. The Magpies are in a similar position, so would prefer a sale. They value Darlow at £5m.

Premier League Bournemouth are also monitoring the situation, but the competition for places there might count against them.

Middlesbrough are struggling to match Darlow's wage demands, and have been linked with former Donaster Rovers loanne Seny Dieng.

The former Halifax Town player replaces Leigh Bromby.

WANTED MAN: Karl Darlow (right), who was on loan at Hull City last season

Cartwright was sporting director of the United Soccer League, which Town owner Kevin Nagle's Sacramento Republic play in.

He is better known in English football for eight years at Stoke, working with managers such as Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes and Michael O'Neill.

Hughes’s tenure was particularly eventful, signing the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Allen, Marko Arnautovic and Bojan Krkic. Cartwright will not be shopping in those markets at Huddersfield, but it suggests an excellent contacts book.

Prior to joining Stoke, he had seven years as a licensed agent.

TARGET: Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is interesting Leeds United as well as Hull City and Middlesbrough. Picture: Stu Forster/PA

Town’s Josh Koroma has signed a two-year contract extension.

The goalkeeper Hull did sign on Monday, Owen Foster, has achieved a boyhood dream.

"It means the world to me, it means the world to my family to sign for the club I grew up supporting," he said. "My parents are absolutely delighted. We worked hard over the summer to get it over the line."

Foster was 17 when he made his Scunthorpe debut in April 2022, the first of 13 appearances.

Both Championship games between Leeds and Huddersfield will kick off early at the request of the police. The Elland Road game is scheduled for 12.30pm on October 28, and the return on March 2.Hull's match against Coventry City has moved to 7.45pm on September 15 to avoid a clash with Hull FC, who play the following day.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has joined Hatayspor from Sheffield Wednesday. The 22-year-old midfielder's form dipped when he refused a new contract last season amid reports of interest from AC Milan and others.

His last act was to create Josh Windass's League One play-off final-winning header before moving to Istanbul on a "long-term" contract.

