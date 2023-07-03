All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hull City bring teenage goalkeeping talent home after promising start in non-league football

Hull-born goalkeeper Owen Foster is to join his home club for next season.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

The 18-year-old will go into Hull City's under-21 set-up rather than immediately joining the first team having signed a two-year contract the club have the option of extending by a year.

He joins from Conference North side Scunthorpe United after 13 senior appearances for the Iron. He has been with them since under-12 level, and they will receive compensation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foster was 17 when he made his Scunthorpe debut in April 2022, the same month he signed his first professional contract, and was man of the match against Hartlepool United.

Most Popular

He has been their young player of the season two years running and had trials with Nottingham Forest in September.

Hull are building quite a stable of young goalkeepers, with David Robson signing a new contract last month, Harvey Cartwright making his England Under-20s debut last year, and Thimothee Lo Tutala signed from Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Despite that, the Tigers are in the market for an experienced goalkeeper to compete with Matt Ingram next season. Their preferred choice is to re-sign Karl Darlow, who spent the second half of last term on loan, but a number of other clubs, including Middlesbrough, are also monitoring him.

ARRIVAL: Owen Foster has joined Hull City on a two-year contract from Scunthorpe UnitedARRIVAL: Owen Foster has joined Hull City on a two-year contract from Scunthorpe United
ARRIVAL: Owen Foster has joined Hull City on a two-year contract from Scunthorpe United
Related topics:TigersScunthorpeHartlepool United