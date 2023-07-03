Hull City bring teenage goalkeeping talent home after promising start in non-league football

Hull-born goalkeeper Owen Foster is to join his home club for next season.

The 18-year-old will go into Hull City's under-21 set-up rather than immediately joining the first team having signed a two-year contract the club have the option of extending by a year.

He joins from Conference North side Scunthorpe United after 13 senior appearances for the Iron. He has been with them since under-12 level, and they will receive compensation.

Foster was 17 when he made his Scunthorpe debut in April 2022, the same month he signed his first professional contract, and was man of the match against Hartlepool United.

He has been their young player of the season two years running and had trials with Nottingham Forest in September.

Hull are building quite a stable of young goalkeepers, with David Robson signing a new contract last month, Harvey Cartwright making his England Under-20s debut last year, and Thimothee Lo Tutala signed from Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Despite that, the Tigers are in the market for an experienced goalkeeper to compete with Matt Ingram next season. Their preferred choice is to re-sign Karl Darlow, who spent the second half of last term on loan, but a number of other clubs, including Middlesbrough, are also monitoring him.