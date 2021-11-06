All five of Yorkshire's Championship clubs are in action today, with Barnsley and Hull City facing each other in a huge clash at the bottom end of the table.
Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are in action in the first round of the FA Cup, along with a number of non-league sides from Yorkshire.
Keep up-to-date with it all right here with our running guide which provides the big match previews, live updates and reports from Yorkshire and beyond.
Football Today LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:10
- A number of Yorkshire sides from across the pyramid are involved in the FA Cup this weekend
- A huge game at the bottom of the Championship as Barnsley host Hull City
- Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough go in search of away wins
TEAM NEWS - Sean Newton starts for York
TEAM NEWS - One change for Halifax Town
TEAM NEWS - Boro line-up for West Brom test
TEAM NEWS - Terriers unchanged
TEAM NEWS - One change for the Blades
TEAM NEWS - Two changes for Hull
TEAM NEWS - Barnsley line-up revealed
TEAM NEWS - Weaver makes three changes for Harrogate
TEAM NEWS - Rotherham name starting line-up
TEAM NEWS - Two changes for Bradford City
