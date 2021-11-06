LiveFootball Today LIVE - Doncaster Rovers lead at Scunthorpe United, as Barnsley, Hull City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town reveal team news

Welcome to our matchday instalment of Football Today, bringing you the latest updates from Barnsley, Hull City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Yorkshire's non-league sides in FA Cup action.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 11:51 am
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:06 pm
Football Today - Keep up with all the Yorkshire sides in action today right here. Picture: Getty Images.

All five of Yorkshire's Championship clubs are in action today, with Barnsley and Hull City facing each other in a huge clash at the bottom end of the table.

Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are in action in the first round of the FA Cup, along with a number of non-league sides from Yorkshire.

Keep up-to-date with it all right here with our running guide which provides the big match previews, live updates and reports from Yorkshire and beyond.

Football Today LIVE

  • A number of Yorkshire sides from across the pyramid are involved in the FA Cup this weekend
  • A huge game at the bottom of the Championship as Barnsley host Hull City
  • Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough go in search of away wins
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:10

TEAM NEWS - Sean Newton starts for York

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:08

TEAM NEWS - One change for Halifax Town

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:07

TEAM NEWS - Boro line-up for West Brom test

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:06

TEAM NEWS - Terriers unchanged

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:05

TEAM NEWS - One change for the Blades

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:03

TEAM NEWS - Two changes for Hull

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:03

TEAM NEWS - Barnsley line-up revealed

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:01

TEAM NEWS - Weaver makes three changes for Harrogate

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:01

TEAM NEWS - Rotherham name starting line-up

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:00

TEAM NEWS - Two changes for Bradford City

