Home form derailed Hull City's 2023-24 season, and it could yet ruin their 2024-25.

To see how well the Tigers played against Sheffield United and Stoke City, you would have to be pretty confident they have what it takes to keep their heads above water in the Championship relegation battle.

The Tim Walter era (/error?) feels a long way away, thank goodness. Under Ruben Selles, Hull looked well coached, doing the things Walter asked them to do better and no longer slavishly tied to them. Seven signings have upped the quality of the squad and in each of the last three games, a player making his first Tigers start has scored.

For half an hour against Stoke they possibly played even better than at Bramall Lane. The second half was pretty good, too.

The net result was won one, lost one. That will probably keep them up, but owner Acun Iliacli has not lavished new signings just for that.

Throughout Selles' 12-game rein, all four victories have been followed by defeat. Home is where the heartbreak usually is.

Hull are seven points adrift at the bottom of this season’s Championship home table. Over the last 12 months they are in the relegation zone, their 15 points only above Huddersfield Town (11) and Rotherham United (eight), who have not played second-tier football since May.

On Saturday you could see it coming a mile off, leading through Eliot Matazo, but never able to build on it.

ANALYSIS: Hull City coach Ruben Selles has problems to solve (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The equaliser for Al Al-Hamadi – another making his first start for a new club – felt inevitable, Andrew Moran's winner not far off.

"We've not won games so there's a bit of a lack of confidence or belief or a mixture of both."

That was Mark Robins talking about Stoke, whose last win had been on December 29 shortly before his arrival, but you wondered how much it applied to Hull at home.

You wondered because it was hard to argue with Selles' assertion that Hull got their game 98 per cent right.

BARRIER: Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (right) celebrates at full time (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Abu Kamara did not lack confidence as he regularly ran past Enda Stevens; the way Matazo, Matty Jacobs and Joe Gelhardt combined on the left showed plenty of belief. Willed on by fans who have adapted his name to the Cranberries song Zombie, Steven Alzate did not look like a midfielder who did not feel up to the task, and centre-back Sean McLoughlin would not have gone on a mazy run ending with a shot on goal if he was unsure of himself

Robins threw a spanner in the works when Viktor Johansson went down for treatment, effectively forcing a time-out. Referee Will Finnie ignored Al-Hamadi when he tried to stop the game in the second half but it is harder with a goalkeeper does it, and is becoming an increasingly prevalent tactic.

It disrupted Hull's flow in a first half they knocked off early for, Jacob allowing a cross Cody Drameh was less alert than Al-Hamadi to.

But they picked up again after the break, lifted by the introductions of Louie Barry, Kyle Joseph and Matt Crooks, then Nordin Amrabat.

HEAD BOY: Hull City striker Kyle Joseph (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Did they really believe they could get over the line, though? As no one at the club seems to have the foggiest where things are going wrong at home, it is hard to say.

Hull can score at home – they got three against Leeds United recently, albeit with help from Ilan Meslier. But coming from 3-1 down to draw is much easier. Robins pointed out Stoke only got going once Matazo arrived beyond the far post to score.

Johansson was on the brilliant form so familiar to Rotherham United fans, but as they know, there is only so much one man can do.

A poor pitch does not help Hull, who under all three coaches in the last year have always looked to pass, but metal barriers about getting the job done appear more significant.

Let off by Drameh 49th-minute goalline clearance, Hull made plenty of chances after Moran got enough room to control and score.

But beyond saves from saves from Crooks and Barry, Gelhardt's shot lacked conviction, Regan Slater missed the target after Johansson denied McLoughlin and Barry found the side-netting.

Selles was keen to play down talk of trouble at home or psychological failings, hopefully a public front for fear of making them worse rather than being in denial.

"Sometimes the club is going more for the away games, sometimes more the home games," he said. "There is always something there but I'm not going to make that excuse. Football is football.

"I believe in psychology but when you see the team playing on Saturday, you think if you play the game 10 times will not lose that many times.

"I need to analyse why these things are happening and try to reduce the mistakes for us to be successful."

The facts are there. Hull are losing and drawing far too often at home.

Selles gives every impression of being clever and determined enough to solve the conundrum. Hopefully he does it pretty soon.

Hull City: Pandur; Drameh (L Coyle 56), Jones, McLoughlin, Jacob; Slater, Alzate, Matazo (Crooks 71); Kamara (Barry 56), Pedro (Joseph 56), Gelhardt (Amrabat 83). Unused substitutes: Puerta, Smith, Lo-Tutala, Burstow.

Stoke City: Johansson; Gooch (Tchamadeu 30), Phillips, Rose, Stevens; Bae, Seko, Burger (Tezgel 84), Wilson-Esbrand (Koumas 60); Al Hamadi (Moran 60), Lowe. Unused substitutes: Vidigal, Bonham, Lawal, Gibson, Lipsiuc.