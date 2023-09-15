Forest Green v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann reveals message of support from Premier League manager - but he would rather not hear it
It may have been well received, but in a perfect world, the Rovers chief would prefer not to hear it, in truth.
That said, it came from a telling source in the shape of Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper, who was doing it tough at the bottom of the Premier League this time last year.
Forest memorably hauled themselves away from trouble last term – the season before, they transformed themselves from Championship relegation contenders to promotion candidates in staggering fashion. It represented food for thought for rock-bottom Rovers at least.
McCann, whose winless side were unlucky to lose at promotion favourites Wrexham last weekend, said: "We've had numerous people contact us after the Wrexham game.
"Steve Cooper, at Nottingham Forest, sent a message to Lee Glover saying: 'I thought you were excellent.'
"We know we are close, but close is not good enough and will not get you results. We need to turn performances into wins.
"These things are great. But we don't want to be that team that (people say): 'I thought you were great, but you lost.'
"We want to be that team that can nick a win if we are not great and win when we play well."
Rovers head into today's game on the back of their best training week of the season, according to McCann.
A senior player in Ben Close is also available again. As has been custom so far this term, they also have one or two doubts, with Richard Wood rated as touch and go.
While recent performances suggest a first league win of 2023-24 is not far in coming, McCann is anxious for the talk to end.
He said: "We believe we are not far away, but need to start moving on now."