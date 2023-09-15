A MESSAGE of support from a Premier League manager amid Doncaster Rovers' plight was communicated to Grant McCann this week.

It may have been well received, but in a perfect world, the Rovers chief would prefer not to hear it, in truth.

That said, it came from a telling source in the shape of Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper, who was doing it tough at the bottom of the Premier League this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest memorably hauled themselves away from trouble last term – the season before, they transformed themselves from Championship relegation contenders to promotion candidates in staggering fashion. It represented food for thought for rock-bottom Rovers at least.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: PA.

McCann, whose winless side were unlucky to lose at promotion favourites Wrexham last weekend, said: "We've had numerous people contact us after the Wrexham game.

"Steve Cooper, at Nottingham Forest, sent a message to Lee Glover saying: 'I thought you were excellent.'

"We know we are close, but close is not good enough and will not get you results. We need to turn performances into wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These things are great. But we don't want to be that team that (people say): 'I thought you were great, but you lost.'

"We want to be that team that can nick a win if we are not great and win when we play well."

Rovers head into today's game on the back of their best training week of the season, according to McCann.

A senior player in Ben Close is also available again. As has been custom so far this term, they also have one or two doubts, with Richard Wood rated as touch and go.

While recent performances suggest a first league win of 2023-24 is not far in coming, McCann is anxious for the talk to end.