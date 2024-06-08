Ash Taylor has made a surprise move to Gibraltar following the end of his spell at Bradford City.

The defender joined the Bantams last year, penning a two-year deal after leaving Scottish outfit Kilmarnock. He arrived with respectable pedigree, having previously plied his trade in League One and the Scottish Premiership.

However, it did not work out for Taylor in West Yorkshire and his time with the club was brought to an end last month. The 33-year-old was under contract for the 2024/25 campaign but his deal was cancelled by mutual consent.

He had managed just 17 appearances for the Bantams, struggling for form in a difficult season for the club. Having been allowed to seek pastures new as a free agent, Taylor has joined FC Bruno's Magpies.

Ash Taylor left Bradford City after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The club, also known as FCB Magpies, compete in the Gibraltar Football League. After a third-placed finish last season, the Magpies will also compete in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Taylor has signed a two-year deal in Gibraltar, with the contract including an option for his stay to be extended.