Former Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst is among the favourites to take charge of Leeds United and Hull City’s Championship rivals Swansea City.

Sheehan is the BetVictor favourite to land the job on a permanent basis but not far behind him is van Bronckhorst. A legendary player with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, van Bronckhorst has had three managerial spells in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He led Feyenoord for four years before stints in charge of Guangzhou City, formerly Guangzhou R&F, and Rangers. He has been priced at 8/1 to take the reins.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is among the favourites to take charge of Swansea City. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Sandwiched between Sheehan and van Bronckhorst in the list of favourites is Luke Williams, who is currently the head coach at League Two side Notts County.

Caretaker boss Sheehan has overseen four games since Duff’s axing and has led the club to just one defeat.