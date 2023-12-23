Former Arsenal star among favourites to take charge of Leeds United and Hull City's rivals Swansea City
The Swans are yet to replace Michael Duff, who was sacked earlier this month following an underwhelming start to his tenure at the club. They are currently being led on an interim basis by Alan Sheehan, a former defender familiar with fans of Leeds and Bradford City.
Sheehan is the BetVictor favourite to land the job on a permanent basis but not far behind him is van Bronckhorst. A legendary player with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, van Bronckhorst has had three managerial spells in his career.
He led Feyenoord for four years before stints in charge of Guangzhou City, formerly Guangzhou R&F, and Rangers. He has been priced at 8/1 to take the reins.
Sandwiched between Sheehan and van Bronckhorst in the list of favourites is Luke Williams, who is currently the head coach at League Two side Notts County.
Caretaker boss Sheehan has overseen four games since Duff’s axing and has led the club to just one defeat.
They most recently defeated Preston North End and sit 15th in the Championship table.