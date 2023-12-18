Notts County boss Luke Williams has been installed as the new favourite to take charge of Leeds United and Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals Swansea City.

Swansea have been without a head coach for two weeks, having axed former Barnsley boss Michael Duff. They have been led on a caretaker basis by Alan Sheehan, who was part of Duff’s coaching staff.

Chris Davies, an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, has been the BetVictor favourite to succeed Duff for most of the last two weeks. However, he has been knocked off his perch as the frontrunner by Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Notts County manager is priced at 1/1 to take the reins, putting him ahead of Sheehan at 4/1 and Davies at 5/1. Outside contenders include Nathan Jones and Shaun Maloney at 12/1.

Luke Williams has been in charge of Notts County since June 2022. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Williams arrived at Notts County last year and led the club to promotion from the National League in his maiden campaign. Despite being League Two newcomers, the Magpies have emerged among the contenders for promotion to the third tier.

They currently sit sixth in the League Two table, four points adrift of an automatic promotion slot.