Former Barnsley and Bradford City forward makes return to football after Love Island triumph
Clare cut his teeth in Barnsley’s academy before stepping into the professional game with Bradford. He later dropped into the non-league pyramid but made an intriguing career move in 2023.
He was unveiled as a contestant on the ninth series of the hit ITV show before returning for series 11, titled ‘Love Island: All-Stars’. Clare won the eleventh series alongside Molly Smith.
The 24-year-old had left Macclesfield for his venture into reality television but has now secured a return to the Silkmen. A statement issued by the club read: “Macclesfield FC are delighted to announce the return of striker Tom Clare until the end of the season.
"Tom will be in the squad for Saturday’s FA Trophy game against Coalville Town subject to FA and league approval. Welcome back to the Leasing.com Stadium Tom.”
Until recently, Macclesfield were led by former Leeds United and Hull City defender Alex Bruce. However, he recently left the club to join Karl Robinson at Salford City.
The seventh-tier side are now under the control of former Manchester United coach Michael Clegg. Macclesfield have had an array of high-profile figures in their ranks this season, including Danny Simpson and Oumar Niasse.