Former Barnsley defender Jimmy McNulty is reportedly a contender for the vacant Burton Albion role.

Burton wielded the axe last month, relieving Mark Robinson of his duties as head coach after a sluggish start to the season.

An array of names have been linked with the vacancy but as it stands, it remains unfilled. However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, McNulty is in the frame.

The 39-year-old is currently in charge of National League side Rochdale, having ended his playing career at Spotland.

Regarding Burton’s decision to axe Robinson, the club’s sporting director Bendik Hareide said: “We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results.

Jimmy McNulty represented Barnsley during his playing days. | Clint Hughes/Getty Images

“We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy. Now is the time to regroup and look to deliver a positive season for our fantastic supporters.”

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, McNulty made 61 appearances for Barnsley between 2011 and 2014. The ex-Scotland youth international also counts the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Stockport County among his former clubs.

